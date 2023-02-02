Left Menu

Maha: VBA chief Ambedkar slams Union Budget, attacks Centre over silence on Adani issue

These allegations have been refuted by the Adani group.Ambedkar said state-run entities like the Life Insurance Corporation and State Bank of India have invested heavily in the Adani group, which was worrisome.India is going the Sri Lanka way. This is an alarming situation. The budget will increase the dissatisfaction among people, he told reporters here.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday slammed the Union Budget for 2023-24 and said it would increase dissatisfaction among citizens.

He also slammed the Narendra Modi government for its silence on the allegations of stock and accounting irregularities against the Gautam Adani group by a US-based investment research firm. These allegations have been refuted by the Adani group.

Ambedkar said state-run entities like the Life Insurance Corporation and State Bank of India have invested heavily in the Adani group, which was worrisome.

''India is going the Sri Lanka way. This is an alarming situation. The budget will increase the dissatisfaction among people,'' he told reporters here.

