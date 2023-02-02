Ahead of launch, new Vande Bharat train reaches Mumbai

One of the two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching next week arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here on Thursday night, officials said. The train reached Pune from the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory in the morning, departed for Mumbai in the evening and arrived at CSMT around 8. 30 pm, railway officials said. The semi-high speed train will undergo trials in the ghat (hilly) sections on the outskirts of Mumbai to test its parking brakes before its maiden run on February 10. The second new train is expected to reach Mumbai on February 6, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch Vande Bharat Express trains on Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes on February 10.

Both the trains have been manufactured at the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory.

''The train will undergo trials in the ghat section to test the parking brakes,'' a senior railway official had told PTI earlier in the morning.

The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur is likely to run through the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on the way to Pune) and is expected to cover the distance of around 455 km in 6.35 hours. The Mumbai-Shirdi train is expected to run through the Thal ghat (in Kasara area near Mumbai) and cover the distance of 340 km in 5.25 hours. With a gradient of 1:37 (for every 37-metre run there is a rise of 1 metre), both Bhor and Thal ghats are among the toughest Railway ghat sections in the county, officials said.

Additional locomotives, called `bankers', are used for pushing trains from behind from the Mumbai side in the ghat sections to prevent them from rolling back.

But the process of attaching and later detaching bankers takes at least a few minutes increasing the travel time, an official explained.

The Vande Bharat trains on both the routes will be run without attaching bankers. Instead, they will have parking brakes which will stop the train from rolling down on gradient.

So far, eight Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched on various inter-state routes, including one between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

