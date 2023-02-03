Left Menu

17 killed in road accident in Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-02-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2023 00:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least seventeen people have been killed after a truck hit a bus coming from the opposite direction in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, police said.

The tragic accident occurred near the Kohat tunnel on Indus Highway some 40km southwest of Peshawar.

One person has been injured in the accident, police said, adding that the injured and the dead bodies have been shifted to a district headquarters hospital.

The accident occurred due to the brake failure of the truck, police said.

Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the fatal accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

