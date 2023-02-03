17 killed in road accident in Pakistan
- Country:
- Pakistan
At least seventeen people have been killed after a truck hit a bus coming from the opposite direction in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, police said.
The tragic accident occurred near the Kohat tunnel on Indus Highway some 40km southwest of Peshawar.
One person has been injured in the accident, police said, adding that the injured and the dead bodies have been shifted to a district headquarters hospital.
The accident occurred due to the brake failure of the truck, police said.
Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the fatal accident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haji Ghulam Ali
- Azam Khan
- Peshawar
- Pakistan
- Indus Highway
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Kohat
ALSO READ
Want to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position: US
Bangladesh universal health coverage indicators better than Pakistan
UAE rolls over USD 2 billion loans to Pakistan
Nabbed terrorist tried to go to Pakistan twice via Nepal but failed: Delhi Police
4 security personnel killed in terror activity along Pakistan-Iran border