Singer Wajahat Hasan's qawwali Woh Dil Ki is a soulful melody with a touch of modern flavors

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/ATK): In the world of reels and shorts, a soulful qawwali 'Woh Dil Ki' by singer Wajahat Hasan is getting the internet rolling. The fever and beauty of qawwali have attracted 350k views within just a short period of its release. Speaking about the release of his most recent qawwali, Woh Dil Ki, singer Wajahat Hasan says, 'Releasing classic qawwali in the trend of shorts and reels was a challenging call indeed, but I felt confident in the fact that there are listeners who enjoy and adore traditional classical music. It is a contemporary Qawwali that blends the rich musical flavors of Indian classical instruments like the Tabla, Sarangi, Rabab, and Mandolin with cutting-edge instruments like the Drums, Bass, and Guitar.'

Priyanka Kapoor played the lead female role in the qawwali, which was filmed in Chandigarh's hypnotic surroundings. Renowned musician Shantanu Sudame provided the soundtrack. The most popular song by Shantanu is Manzar from the film Uri. Saleem Etawi wrote the song lyrics; Wajahat Hasan sang and composed the music, while Hemant Nautiyal's Three cheers production handled the production of the track. Wajahat Hasan's profound singing and Priyanka Kapoor's equally stunning appearance created a craze on the internet. Adding to it, Wajahat said, 'The Qawwali is the blend of unique musical flavors, and close to my heart. I am extremely confident that it will gradually find a place in Gen Z's heart!'

The soothing lyrics, soulful voice, and catchy melody of this modern qawwali are all great gems of 2023 deserving admiration everywhere! Let us tell you Wajahat Hasan is a professional voice actor who is active in industry since 2004. He has given his voice to many anime characters like Doraemon, Troll Hunters, Kiteretsu, Shinchan, and Detective Conan, to name a few.

