Left Menu

Singer Wajahat Hasan's qawwali Woh Dil Ki is a soulful melody with a touch of modern flavors

In the world of reels and shorts, a soulful qawwali 'Woh Dil Ki' by singer Wajahat Hasan is getting the internet rolling. The fever and beauty of qawwali have attracted 350k views within just a short period of its release.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 12:21 IST
Singer Wajahat Hasan's qawwali Woh Dil Ki is a soulful melody with a touch of modern flavors
Singer Wajahat Hasan's qawwali Woh Dil Ki is a soulful melody with a touch of modern flavors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/ATK): In the world of reels and shorts, a soulful qawwali 'Woh Dil Ki' by singer Wajahat Hasan is getting the internet rolling. The fever and beauty of qawwali have attracted 350k views within just a short period of its release. Speaking about the release of his most recent qawwali, Woh Dil Ki, singer Wajahat Hasan says, 'Releasing classic qawwali in the trend of shorts and reels was a challenging call indeed, but I felt confident in the fact that there are listeners who enjoy and adore traditional classical music. It is a contemporary Qawwali that blends the rich musical flavors of Indian classical instruments like the Tabla, Sarangi, Rabab, and Mandolin with cutting-edge instruments like the Drums, Bass, and Guitar.'

Priyanka Kapoor played the lead female role in the qawwali, which was filmed in Chandigarh's hypnotic surroundings. Renowned musician Shantanu Sudame provided the soundtrack. The most popular song by Shantanu is Manzar from the film Uri. Saleem Etawi wrote the song lyrics; Wajahat Hasan sang and composed the music, while Hemant Nautiyal's Three cheers production handled the production of the track. Wajahat Hasan's profound singing and Priyanka Kapoor's equally stunning appearance created a craze on the internet. Adding to it, Wajahat said, 'The Qawwali is the blend of unique musical flavors, and close to my heart. I am extremely confident that it will gradually find a place in Gen Z's heart!'

The soothing lyrics, soulful voice, and catchy melody of this modern qawwali are all great gems of 2023 deserving admiration everywhere! Let us tell you Wajahat Hasan is a professional voice actor who is active in industry since 2004. He has given his voice to many anime characters like Doraemon, Troll Hunters, Kiteretsu, Shinchan, and Detective Conan, to name a few.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global
4
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023