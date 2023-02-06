Tyre shop in Kolkata catches fire

A fire broke out in an automobile tyre shop at Chowringhee Road here on Monday morning, officials said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control, they said.

Four people, who were inside the shop, have been rescued, the officials said, adding, they did not suffer any injury.

The blaze erupted around 10.30 am at the shop situated on the ground floor of a four-storey building near Exide crossing.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

