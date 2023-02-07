FedEx, Southwest planes believed under 100 feet apart -NTSB

The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a FedEx Boeing 767 cargo plane and a Southwest Airlines 737 in Austin Texas Saturday that nearly collided were "probably under 100 feet vertically of each other," according to preliminary information from the investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB are investigating an aborted landing of a FedEx cargo plane that had been set to land on a runway on which a Southwest Airlines jet was also cleared to depart from.

Jennifer Homendy told Reuters in an interview the "near miss" incident could have resulted in "terrible tragedy."

