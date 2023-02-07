Left Menu

Four killed as minivan rams into truck in Gujarat

Four persons were killed after a minivan in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Gujarats Surendranagar district on Tuesday morning, police said.The van was badly mangled in the accident which took place at around 6 am, and it took a long time for the rescue team to extricate the bodies from the vehicle, an official from Sayla police station said.The van was on way from Modasa towards Rajkot on a national highway when it rammed into the stationary truck from behind near Aya village.

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 07-02-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 12:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were killed after a minivan in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The van was badly mangled in the accident which took place at around 6 am, and it took a long time for the rescue team to extricate the bodies from the vehicle, an official from Sayla police station said.

''The van was on way from Modasa towards Rajkot on a national highway when it rammed into the stationary truck from behind near Aya village. All the four van passengers died on the spot,'' the official said.

Efforts were on to identify the deceased, he said. In a similar accident on Monday, three men were killed after their minivan rammed into a stationary truck on Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway near Anand city in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

