Bharat Realty Venture is adding more shimmer to the skyline of Mumbai Suburbs

The redevelopment of two prominent societies in Andheri (W) and Vile-Parle (W) will add a new benchmark in the realty sector in Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 12:11 IST
Bharat Realty Venture is adding more shimmer to the skyline of Mumbai Suburbs
Juhu Skyvistas. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/Mediawire): The redevelopment of two prominent societies in Andheri (W) and Vile-Parle (W) will add a new benchmark in the realty sector in Mumbai. Key realty player Bharat Realty Venture has acquired two prominent societies for redevelopment in Andheri (W) and Vile-Parle (W) in Mumbai recently.

The land parcel in the redevelopment of Apna Ghar Unit No. 9 Co-operative Housing Society Ltd (CHSL), Lokhandwala, Andheri (W), spans 1.5 acres, while the other redevelopment Queens Croft CHSL, Vile-Parle (W) is sprawled in an area of about 0.8 acres. Both the locations are renowned for their buzzing, high-density and most sought-after properties. It is in proximity to various prominent social and retail avenues, including temples, Jain Derasars, educational institutions, shopping malls, multispeciality hospitals, public gardens and more. These projects also offer breathtaking views of Juhu beach, making them premium destinations. According to Dhaval Atul Barot, Managing Director, Bharat Realty Venture, every project and location is of equal significance to their company and it is dedicated to revitalising communities and leaving a positive impact in each society it serves. "With a consumercentric approach, Bharat Realty has always thought like a consumer, putting themselves in their shoes and planning residential projects with the consumer in mind. This approach has resulted in thousands of happy and content families, attesting to the company's commitment and care," he says.

Bharat Realty is also known for its assurance of on-time delivery, recognising that when a society entrusts their home to them, the company must stand true to its word in terms of quality and delivery. With prime locations and access to amenities, the upcoming projects are all poised to emerge as landmarks of the future. The developer's acquisitions for redevelopment purposes in these two iconic locations in Mumbai is a testament to the company's commitment to quality, consumer-centric approach, and dedication to revitalising communities.

Bharat Realty is a leading player in the redevelopment sector with a proven track record of delivering landmark projects. Their completed projects, Skyvistas, Parkvistas, Asbury Park, Bharat Optimus & Juhu Acropolis have become iconic symbols of excellence in the industry and have set a high standard for quality and innovation. With ongoing development Bharat Arize in Goregoan, Bharat Realty continues to demonstrate their commitment to delivering exceptional projects. These developments not only showcase their expertise in redevelopment, but also their unwavering dedication to creating communities that enhance the lives of those who reside there. With a strong hold in the industry and a commitment to excellence, Bharat Realty is poised to continue its success in the redevelopment sector. These upcoming projects will prove to be another feather in the cap of the company. For details Contact: Bharat Realty Venture Pvt. Ltd.

1, Bharat Corporate Avenue, D.N. Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai - 400053 www.bharatrealty.in Contact No: 9700370370 This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

