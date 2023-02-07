Saudi Arabia FDI inflows up 10.7% in third quarter 2022 -investment ministry
Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Saudi Arabia rose 10.7% in the third quarter of 2022 over the same period a year earlier, figures from the investment ministry showed.
FDI inflows totalled 7.2 billion riyals ($1.9 billion) in the third quarter of 2022, according to the investment ministry's latest monthly bulletin published on Monday, versus 6.5 billion riyals in the third quarter of 2021.
($1 = 3.7517 riyals)
