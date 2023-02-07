Aero India 2023: Boeing says it is committed to growing local industry

Boeing on Tuesday said it would be focusing its presence at Aero India 2023 on investments in growing local services and capabilities, workforce development and partnerships in support of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. A key strategic goal for Boeing in India is to strengthen and leverage local talent and its growing network of more than 300 supplier partners.

"The Indian aerospace and defence industry is poised for growth and offers significant opportunities for Boeing with our proven portfolio of products and services," said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India. "Boeing is committed to supporting and enabling this progress with a vision to bring the best of Boeing to India and take the best of India to the world." Five-day Aero India 2023 will start on February 13 and will take place at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Boeing's exhibit at Hall A, USA Pavilion (A7.2 - A6. 3) is built around the theme of 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities,' highlighting local partnerships and investments in India. The exhibit will also feature a range of advanced products including the F/A-18 Super Hornet, P-8I, CH-47 Chinook, 737, 787 Dreamliner and 777X. According to the statement from Boeing, visitors will be able to experience the AH-64 Apache simulator and learn more the combat helicopter's capabilities and a wide range of missions. During the show, Boeing said it would meet customers and industry partners to discuss India's future aviation, defence, and security requirements. Boeing also said it would also focus on in-country manufacturing, leveraging engineering and research talent, and strengthening local partnerships, technologies, services, world-class sustainment and training capabilities.

The joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems (TASL), Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) recently delivered the first fuselage for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army from its modern facility in Hyderabad, the company said, adding that TBAL has produced and supplied Boeing's Apache final assembly plant in Mesa, Arizona with over 190 fuselages. Boeing said it was expanding its support for local customers in India by establishing an ecosystem of comprehensive support packages and indigenous maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities with partners through the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) programme. This all forms part of Boeing's commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

According to Boeing, India presently operates 11 C-17s, 22 AH-64 Apaches (with six more on order), 15 CH-47 Chinooks, 12 P-8Is, three VVIP aircraft, and two Head of State aircraft. In addition, more than 150 Boeing airplanes, including the Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX, 757, 777, and 787 Dreamliner, are operated by India's leading commercial airlines, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)