Mumbai: Five held for attacking two men with sharp weapons

Five persons were arrested for attacking two people with sharp weapons near the Nahur railway station here on Tuesday over business rivalry, police said.

Police reached the spot and took the assailants into custody. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

All the accused were arrested under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) and further investigation was underway, a police official said.

