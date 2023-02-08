Left Menu

Woman falls into gap between moving train and platform at Nagpur station; dies

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-02-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 00:10 IST
Woman falls into gap between moving train and platform at Nagpur station; dies
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Bihar died after she was run over by a train at Nagpur railway station while attempting to board it on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

The deceased, identified as Gayatri Pande (45), was a resident of Nalanda in Bihar and fell into the gap between the train and the platform, he said.

She came under the wheels of the train after her grip on the door handle loosened while attempting to board the moving train at platform No. 1 of the railway station here, he said.

The official said Pande was with her two daughters and travelling in train No. 06591 Bengaluru-Danapur special. The woman and her daughters were coming from Bengaluru where her husband is posted as a bank manager.

A case of accidental death was registered by Government Railway Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Kidney dialysis-related infection rates higher in U.S. minorities -report; Doctor's opioid prescription conviction tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Kidney dialysis-related infection rates higher in U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023