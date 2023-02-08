President Murmu's visit to Gurugram likely to disrupt traffic on Delhi-Jaipur Highway on February 9

Traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway is likely to be affected on Thursday due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Gurugram's Bhora Kalan. Adequate arrangements have been made so that no inconvenience is caused to commuters taking the route, Delhi Police officials said. ''We will deploy sufficient traffic police personnel on the route and are also in touch with our counterparts in Gurugram (Haryana) to ensure that traffic movement remains smooth and no inconvenience is caused to anyone. Based on the traffic flow, we will make necessary diversions,'' a senior official said. However, the Delhi Police has not specified the time of the VVIP movement. On Tuesday, Gurugram Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that vehicular movement would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm. According to the diversion plan, vehicles travelling from Delhi to Jaipur using National Highway 48 will turn left from Shankar Chowk and then go through Golf Course Road or Rajeev Chowk via Sohna Road or Gurugram-Pataudi Road. Vehicles travelling from Jaipur will go via Panchgaon, Manesar via the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. ''In order to run the traffic smoothly, the Gurugram Police appeals to the general public to follow the traffic advisory and use alternative routes so that they do not face any problem,'' the advisory had said.

