Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2050 hours: DEL71 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI hikes lending rate by 25 bps; home, auto loans to be expensive Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India slowed the pace of interest-rate increases for the second straight time when it on Wednesday expectedly hiked borrowing costs by 25 basis points while keeping the door open for more hikes as core inflation remained high.

DEL93 BIZ-LD ADANI-HYDROGEN-ON HOLD France's Total puts hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold pending clarity on allegation New Delhi: France's TotalEnergies has put on hold a planned investment in Adani Group's USD 50 billion hydrogen project pending results of an audit launched following allegations by a US short-seller, chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said on Wednesday.

DEL97 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex rebounds 377 pts, Nifty closes above 17,850 as RBI slows down rate hike Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rebounded 377 points while Nifty closed above the 17,850 level on buying in IT, financial and oil stocks after the RBI slowed down the pace of interest rate hikes on Wednesday.

DEL64 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee rises 19 paise to end at 82.51 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 19 paise to close at 82.51 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points.

DEL98 BIZ-RBI-LD-DIGITAL-RUPEE E-Rupee to be piloted by 5 more banks in 9 more cities soon Mumbai: Five more banks will join the pilot on the central bank digital currency or e-rupee for retail customers and the project will be extended to nine additional cities, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.

DEL29 BIZ-RBI-LD GROWTH RBI projects FY24 GDP growth at 6.4 pc, in line with Economic Survey Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday projected India's economic growth at 6.4 per cent for 2023-24, broadly in line with the estimate of the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament last week.

DCM85 AVI-CAPA-PLANES ORDER Indian airlines likely to place orders for up to 1,700 planes in next 1-2 years: CAPA Mumbai: Indian carriers are likely to place orders for 1,500 to 1,700 planes in the next one to two years and Air India is expected to make the first move with a potential order for 500 aircraft, aviation consultancy CAPA said on Wednesday.

DCM74 LSQ-INDIA-PAK India-Pakistan trade stood at USD 1.35 billion during Apr-Dec 2022 New Delhi: The bilateral trade between India and Pakistan has increased to USD 1.35 billion during April-December 2022 as against USD 516.36 million in the whole 2021-22, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

DCM56 BIZ-STOCKS-LD ADANI Most Adani Group firms gain; Adani Enterprises rallies nearly 20 pc New Delhi: Shares of most of the Adani Group companies ended higher on Wednesday, with the flagship company Adani Enterprises rallying nearly 20 per cent.

DEL96 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 335; silver climbs Rs 516 New Delhi: Gold price jumped Rs 335 to Rs 57,463 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rally in yellow metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

