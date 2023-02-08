Left Menu

Bus crashes into daycare center near Montreal, children injured

Eight people, including children, were seriously injured and taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after a bus ran into a daycare center in the Montreal-area suburb of Laval, authorities said. "We're talking about serious injuries, some are critical," an ambulance official told reporters in Laval, declining to give more information.

"We're talking about serious injuries, some are critical," an ambulance official told reporters in Laval, declining to give more information. Local news media reported five children were among those hospitalized. The cause or circumstances around the crash or the children's ages were not immediately clear, but the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported that the bus driver had been taken into custody by police.

About 80 kids under the age of 5 attend that daycare facility, CBC said. Quebec Premier Francois Legault expressed condolences to families after the incident. "It's terrible what happened this morning in Laval ... all my thoughts are with the children, with the parents and with the employees," Legault said.

Laval is about 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Montreal in Quebec, Canada's second most populous province.

