Two children dead after bus crashes into daycare center near Montreal

Two children died and six others were injured on Wednesday morning after a bus ran into a daycare center in the Montreal-area suburb of Laval, police said. The bus driver, a 51-year-old employee of the Laval municipality's public transit system, was arrested for homicide and reckless driving, a police spokesperson said. The circumstances around the crash or a possible motive were not immediately clear.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:27 IST
Two children died and six others were injured on Wednesday morning after a bus ran into a daycare center in the Montreal-area suburb of Laval, police said. The bus driver, a 51-year-old employee of the Laval municipality's public transit system, was arrested for homicide and reckless driving, a police spokesperson said.

The circumstances around the crash or a possible motive were not immediately clear. The six children who were taken to hospital did not have life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

Police did not give the ages of the children, but about 80 kids under the age of 5 attend that daycare facility, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as Quebec Premier Francois Legault, expressed condolences to families after the incident.

"No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling – but we are here for you," Trudeau said. Laval is about 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Montreal in Quebec, Canada's second most-populous province.

