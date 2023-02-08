Left Menu

Pentagon: Past Chinese balloons flew over U.S. sites 'of interest to the Chinese'

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:47 IST
Four previous Chinese spy balloon flights over the United States passed over sites that would be "of interest to the Chinese," the Pentagon said on Wednesday, without elaborating on the paths the balloons took or whether the U.S. sites were military ones.

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the United States was aware of the four past flights before it detected the latest Chinese balloon prior to its arrival over Alaska on Jan. 28.

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down that balloon on Saturday off the South Carolina coast, triggering condemnation from China, which said it was a civilian air vessel.

