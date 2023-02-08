Cong leader demands renaming of Marathwada railway coach factory after late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh

A Congress leader and former Latur mayor has demanded to rename the Marathwada Railway Coach Factory in the city after former Maharashtra chief minister and son-of-the-soil late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

The ex-mayor, Vikrant Gojamgunde, claimed he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister Raosaheb Danve regarding his demand. Deshmukh, who hailed from Latur district, had made a huge contribution to the development of Maharashtra and especially the Marathwada region, Gojamgunde stated.

He said the new railway line from Latur to Latur Road and the conversion of the Latur-Kurduwadi narrow gauge line into the broad gauge line became possible only because of Deshmukh's efforts.

The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, a project of RVNL, was set up and commissioned to manufacture self-propelled trains for Indian Railways. The first coach shell was produced in December 2020.

