No traffic disruption for President Murmu's visit, says Gurugram police commissioner

It is once again clarified that traffic will not be disrupted tomorrow Thursday, Ramachandran said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-02-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 00:10 IST
Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran on Wednesday said traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway would be not disrupted during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan on Thursday.

''During the VIP visit, traffic will not be disrupted at all except for the usual four to five minutes of stoppage at intersections during the passage of the carcade,'' she said.

On Tuesday, Gurugram Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that vehicular movement would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm due to the President's visit. The traffic police had also issued a route diversion plan.

''It has come to my notice that some advisory was issued without authorisation from senior officers. It is once again clarified that traffic will not be disrupted tomorrow (Thursday),'' Ramachandran said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

