Car catches fire in Thane; occupants escape unhurt

Five occupants of a car had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident took place at around 1.40 am at Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road when the three men and two women, in the age group of 45 to 65 years, were returning home in Mira Road area here from Karad, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

After noticing the fire, the car occupants immediately came out of the vehicle, he said.

Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot after being alerted. The blaze was doused after about two hours, the official said, adding the car was completely damaged. The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.

