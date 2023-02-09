Left Menu

Car catches fire in Thane; occupants escape unhurt

The blaze was doused after about two hours, the official said, adding the car was completely damaged.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2023 09:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 09:33 IST
Car catches fire in Thane; occupants escape unhurt
  • Country:
  • India

Five occupants of a car had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident took place at around 1.40 am at Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road when the three men and two women, in the age group of 45 to 65 years, were returning home in Mira Road area here from Karad, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

After noticing the fire, the car occupants immediately came out of the vehicle, he said.

Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot after being alerted. The blaze was doused after about two hours, the official said, adding the car was completely damaged. The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023