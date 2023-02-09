Left Menu

Vistara announces Mumbai-Mauritius flight service from Mar 26

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 11:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Full-service airline Vistara on Thursday announced the launch of its flight services to Mauritius from the city, starting March 26.

The five times weekly flight services will be catered with a long range A321 aircraft, which the airline inducted in its fleet recently, in a three class configuration (business, premium economy and economy), Vistara said.

Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai.

The airline has already announced commencing flight services to Colombo and Dammam from Mumbai next month.

''Vistara announces the addition of Mauritius to its constantly expanding global network. Besides being a popular tourist destination, Mauritius is an important business hub and home to many global financial institutions.

''This new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries,'' said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara.

The Tata-Singapore Airlines-run Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January last year.

