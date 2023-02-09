Vistara announces Mumbai-Mauritius flight service from Mar 26
- Country:
- India
Full-service airline Vistara on Thursday announced the launch of its flight services to Mauritius from the city, starting March 26.
The five times weekly flight services will be catered with a long range A321 aircraft, which the airline inducted in its fleet recently, in a three class configuration (business, premium economy and economy), Vistara said.
Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai.
The airline has already announced commencing flight services to Colombo and Dammam from Mumbai next month.
''Vistara announces the addition of Mauritius to its constantly expanding global network. Besides being a popular tourist destination, Mauritius is an important business hub and home to many global financial institutions.
''This new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries,'' said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara.
The Tata-Singapore Airlines-run Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tata-Singapore Airlines
- Mauritius
- Vinod Kannan
- Dammam
- Vistara
- Colombo
- Air India
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility
Vistara restrains unruly passenger on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight
Vistara receives Airbus A321LR plane from Germany
Air Vistara fined Rs 70 lakh for not operating mandated UDAN flights in northeast
RDG non-compliance: DGCA imposed Rs 70 lakh fine on Vistara; airline paid fine under protest