Delhi Metro: Central Secretariat station's gate no. 1 closed for maintenance

Central Secretariat Metro Station's gate no. 1 in Delhi has been temporarily closed for maintenance work, officials said on Thursday. The station is located in the heart of national capital and is an interchange facility between the Yellow Line and Violet Line. ''Service Update Entry/exit from Gate No 1 at Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed from 10/02/2023 (Friday) for civil renovation work. Passengers can use Gate No 2 & 5 for entry/exit,'' the DMRC tweeted. The gate will be closed till the maintenance work is carried out, a senior official said.

