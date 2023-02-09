Left Menu

Delhi Metro: Central Secretariat station's gate no. 1 closed for maintenance

Service Update Entryexit from Gate No 1 at Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed from 10022023 Friday for civil renovation work. Passengers can use Gate No 2 5 for entryexit, the DMRC tweeted. The gate will be closed till the maintenance work is carried out, a senior official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 12:42 IST
Delhi Metro: Central Secretariat station's gate no. 1 closed for maintenance
  • Country:
  • India

Central Secretariat Metro Station's gate no. 1 in Delhi has been temporarily closed for maintenance work, officials said on Thursday. The station is located in the heart of national capital and is an interchange facility between the Yellow Line and Violet Line. ''Service Update Entry/exit from Gate No 1 at Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed from 10/02/2023 (Friday) for civil renovation work. Passengers can use Gate No 2 & 5 for entry/exit,'' the DMRC tweeted. The gate will be closed till the maintenance work is carried out, a senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023