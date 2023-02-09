Left Menu

Goa CM to urge Centre to provide Wi-Fi facility in train coaches

He returned to Goa on Thursday by Netravati Express.I travelled by train and noticed a couple of issues. The connectivity between Mangaluru and Goa will help tourism and trade between the two states, he said.

Goa CM to urge Centre to provide Wi-Fi facility in train coaches
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said he would write to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to install Wi-Fi facility in train coaches.

Sawant was talking to reporters after returning to Goa from Mangaluru (in neighbouring Karnataka) where he had travelled by train to attend a function. He returned to Goa on Thursday by Netravati Express.

"I travelled by train and noticed a couple of issues. The important issue is that there should be Wi-Fi connectivity in train," he said.

The CM said he would write to Railway Minister, urging him for the same.

He also stressed on the need for increasing connectivity between Goa and Mangaluru.

Sawant said that Vande Bharat train which will run between Mumbai and Mangaluru should be extended to Goa, and an air connectivity should also be established between Mangaluru and the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in Goa. "The connectivity between Mangaluru and Goa will help tourism and trade between the two states," he said.

