PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:02 IST
CDSL now has more than 8 crore active demat accounts
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) on Thursday said the number of active demat accounts on its platform has crossed the 80 million (8 crore) mark.

This makes CDSL, Asia's first and the only listed depository, also the country's largest depository in terms of active demat accounts.

CDSL Managing Director Nehal Voral said that crossing the 8 crore active demat accounts would not have been possible without the guidance of the regulator and the constant support of the market infrastructure institutions and market intermediaries.

CDSL, which began operations in February 1999, facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

Its major shareholders are the BSE, Standard Chartered Bank, PPFAS Mutual Fund, LIC and Canara Bank.

The subsidiaries of CDSL include CDSL Ventures, which is the first and the largest KYC Registration Agency since 2008, with over 4.5 crore records; CDSL Insurance Repository and CDSL Commodity Repository.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

