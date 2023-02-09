Canon launches new full frame mirrorless camera EOS R8

Canon Europe announces the EOS R8 (https://apo-opa.info/3DPWeD6), a new full frame mirrorless camera, which inherits technology from the feature-packed EOS R6 Mark II. With a compact design similar to the EOS RP, this powerful combination gives photo/ video enthusiasts and students the tools they need to make the leap with their passion.

Featuring a 24.2 megapixel full frame CMOS sensor, high ISO and improved dynamic range, the EOS R8 is the ideal choice for portrait, event and landscape photography delivering a wider, more artistic perspective. Accompanied by the launch of the RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, a small lightweight RF series zoom lens, the pair create a compact yet powerful kit bag allowing photographers to explore creativity in full frame.

Full frame quality in a lightweight body

Offering all the benefits of full frame image quality, the EOS R8 features a 24.2 megapixel full frame CMOS sensor capable of achieving the same resolution as the EOS R6 Mark II. The class leading sensor offers a fast read out speed to unlock a number of advanced features including a reduced rolling shutter that enables 40fps continuous shooting and low noise high ISO up to 102,400. This makes the EOS R8 perfect for shooting in environments which are dimly lit in which subjects are moving around. Improved dynamic range also enables capture of striking images with bold colours and the full frame sensor offers shallower depth of field that creates a soft background to help the subject stand out.

Weighing approx. 461g (with card and battery), the EOS R8 is Canon’s lightest full frame EOS R System camera to date. Measuring 132.5 x 86.1 x 70mm the camera has similar dimensions to the EOS RP, with a number of additional professional level features contained in its compact body. The EOS R8 has a high resolution 2.36m dot EVF working at up to 120fps and UHS-II SD card support. The intuitive interface makes the camera easy to operate on the go with a useful mode dial featuring 12 modes across still and video shooting and a dedicated switch for moving between photo and movie capture.

Capture life in motion

The advanced sensor of the EOS R8 captures full width 4K 60p footage that is oversampled from 6K sensor data for sharp, detailed video content, as well as 180fps Full HD recording for slow motion videos. To support those wanting to upskill in video, this camera supports Canon Log 3 at 10-bit YCbCr 4:2:2 H.265 internal recording which offers greater dynamic range and more flexibility post production. Alternatively, HDR PQ and HDR Movie modes can be selected to suit those with a HDR workflow and produces a clean HDMI output to compatible devices.

To combat focus breathing during move recording, the EOS R8 has a function that compensates for changes to the angle of view when adjusting the focus distance. The camera also gives extended recording times for up to two hours of normal video shooting1, ideal for capturing vlogs or shooting at events.

Featuring the same Dual Pixel CMOS AF II as the EOS R5 and EOS R6 Mark II, the EOS R8 focuses in as little as 0.03 seconds2 even at 40fps with the electronic shutter. This intelligent system detects and tracks a range of subjects including animals, vehicles and people, offering head, face and eye detection for precision focus. For greater control, it is even possible to select which eye to prioritise. To simplify detection across such a broad range of subjects, users can choose the auto setting which selects the subject based on the composition of the image. This performance extends to low light shooting scenarios as low as -6.5 EV3.

Enhanced connectivity

With built in 2.4GHz Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® connectivity4 users can easily share their work and make use of the Camera Connect app, while the WPA/WPA2/WPA3-Personal authentication ensures a secure connection. For iPhone owners, the EOS R8 is iOS MFI certifiedTM 5 making direct download and operation possible. The EOS R8 can be used as a webcam with its USB video device class (UVC)/ USB audio device class (UAC) support. Users with an image.canon subscription can leverage the Neural Network Image Processing Tool6 for advanced noise and moiré reduction that achieves natural looking JPEG and HEIF images.

Canon has also made updates to image.canon, expanding its use to a number of new users with Adobe® Lightroom® movie and corporate support enabling compatibility with a range of services including Frame.io and Google Photo accountsTM 7.

A small, light, everyday zoom

The RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is a small and lightweight lens with a 2x zoom and 24-50mm focal length, a great choice for improving photography and video skills particularly when shooting portraits, interiors or travel. It offers advanced image stabilisation up to 4.5 stops which increases to 7 stops when attached to an EOS R camera with IBIS, meaning creators and photographers can shoot video and stills in low light without the need for a tripod. The STM focusing motor is fast and quiet, with extra control from a customisable lens control ring that lets users switch between different modes so they can shoot and film like a Pro. Benefitting from the RF Mount, the RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM works with EOS R Series cameras to support a wide range of in-camera image enhancement features including panning in scene mode and focus breathing correction for movies.

