Japan govt to present next BOJ governor nominee on Feb 14 -sources

Japan's government is planning to present the new Bank of Japan governor nominee and two deputy governor nominees to parliament on Feb. 14, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Sources have told Reuters that the timing of the official presentation of the candidates to succeed central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda and his deputies would be next week. Markets are closely watching the appointment of the new BOJ governor for clues on how quickly the central bank could phase out its massive stimulus.

The nominations require approval from both chambers of parliament to take effect, which is essentially a done deal due to the ruling coalition's solid majority in the national legislature, the Diet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)