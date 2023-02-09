Left Menu

Pepsi sales rise 10 per cent in the fourth quarter on price hikes

Without one-time items, Pepsi earned USD 1.67 per share in the October-December period, beating analysts forecast of USD 1.65.Higher prices helped it navigate rising costs for fuel as well as commodities like cooking oil and potatoes, the company said Thursday.The Purchase, New York, company expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 6 per cent this year, a slower pace from its full-year organic growth of 14.4 per cent in 2022.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:49 IST
Pepsi sales rise 10 per cent in the fourth quarter on price hikes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

PepsiCo reported better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter after hiking prices for its drinks and snacks.

Revenue rose more than 10 per cent to USD 28 billion. That was better than the USD 26.8 billion Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Pepsi's net income fell 60 per cent to USD 535 million, largely due to a USD 1.5 billion impairment charge for its SodaStream brand and other assets. Without one-time items, Pepsi earned USD 1.67 per share in the October-December period, beating analysts' forecast of USD 1.65.

Higher prices helped it navigate rising costs for fuel as well as commodities like cooking oil and potatoes, the company said Thursday.

The Purchase, New York, company expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 6 per cent this year, a slower pace from its full-year organic growth of 14.4 per cent in 2022. It also plans USD 1 billion in share repurchases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023