Left Menu

India's agricultural products exports in 2022-23 increase 13 pc

The overall value of export of agricultural products increased to USD 19.7 billion in April-December 2022 from USD 17.5 billion over the same period of the last fiscal.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:53 IST
India's agricultural products exports in 2022-23 increase 13 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's agricultural and processed food products exports rose by 13 per cent on a yearly basis in the first eight months (April-December) of the current financial year 2022-23, and managed to attain 74 per cent of its annual export target, latest data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. The overall value of export of agricultural products increased to USD 19.7 billion in April-December 2022 from USD 17.5 billion over the same period of the last fiscal. With these exports, the country achieved 84 per cent of its total export target for 2022-23 just in nine months of the current fiscal.

For the year 2022-23, an export target of USD 23.6 billion has been fixed by APEDA for the agricultural and processed food products basket. Wheat export has registered an increase of 4 percent in nine months of the current fiscal year. Its export value rose to USD 1508 million in April-December 2022 from USD 1452 million in April-December 2021.

"We have been engaged with all the stakeholders such as farmers, exporters, processors and Indian missions to ensure that quality and high-value agricultural and processed food products are exported from the country," said M Angamuthu, Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023