Delhi govt begins drive against unregistered e-rickshaws

The Delhi government has kicked off a drive against unregistered as well as illegally parked e-rickshaws in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.The Transport departments enforcement personnel are taking part in the crackdown, which began two days ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:22 IST
The Delhi government has kicked off a drive against unregistered as well as illegally parked e-rickshaws in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The Transport department's enforcement personnel are taking part in the crackdown, which began two days ago. The government has already taken action against 100 e-rickshaws, the official said.

''It has been seen that the e-rickshaws are parked outside Metro stations and they do not move till they are completely filled with passengers. This leads to traffic jams. ''There have also been issues pertaining to them being illegally parked or plying on roads without even a valid registration,'' he said.

The department started the drive to clear the roads.

''The problem of traffic jams has seen a spike in the last few days. In order to decongest Delhi, this drive has been launched across the national capital. The enforcement teams are specifically targeting areas around markets and Metro stations where such crowding is a common phenomenon. There are nearly 70 teams involved in the exercise,'' the official said.

The challans being issued range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000, depending on the number of offences against the driver, and unregistered vehicles are being impounded. Since the drive kicked off, action has been taken against 100 e-rickshaws, he said.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 40 e-rickshaw drivers were issued challans and 24 vehicles impounded.

