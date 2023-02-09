Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Seven schoolchildren killed as truck hits autorickshaw in Kanker district

The administration has been directed to extend all possible help to the injured, he said in a tweet in Hindi.May God give courage to the family members, added CM Baghel.The truck driver fled the spot leaving behind the heavy vehicle, the official said. We have launched a search to nab the truck driver, he added.

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 09-02-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 19:00 IST
Chhattisgarh: Seven schoolchildren killed as truck hits autorickshaw in Kanker district
  • Country:
  • India

Seven schoolchildren were killed and two others, including a student, were critically injured after an autorickshaw ferrying the kids was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday, a senior police official said. Earlier, the police said five children had died.

Eight students from a private school were going home in the auto when the accident took place on the Korar-Bhanupratappur Road around 3.10 pm under the Korar police station limits, the official said.

Five students died on the spot, while two others were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, he said.

One student and the auto driver are seriously injured and they have been taken to the state capital Raipur, about 140 km from Korar, for better medical assistance, the official said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the death of the schoolchildren. The administration has been directed to extend all possible help to the injured, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"May God give courage to the family members," added CM Baghel.

The truck driver fled the spot leaving behind the heavy vehicle, the official said. "We have launched a search to nab the truck driver," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023