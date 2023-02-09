Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of Huntsman International by Archroma Operations

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 21:46 IST
CCI approves acquisition of Huntsman International by Archroma Operations
The Target Business is said to be a global solutions provider in the wet processing of textiles across pre-treatment, coloration, printing and finishing, and offers a range of textile chemicals, dyes and digital inks. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of the textile effects business of Huntsman International by Archroma Operations S.à.r.l. 

The Proposed Combination envisages acquisition of Textile Effects business of Huntsman International LLC (Target Business) by Archroma Operations S.à.r.l (Archroma).

Archroma is incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. It manufacturers (i) dyes, (ii) pigments, (iii) emulsions and (iv) surface active chemicals used in the textile, paper, coatings, construction and adhesive industries.

The Target Business is said to be a global solutions provider in the wet processing of textiles across pre-treatment, coloration, printing and finishing, and offers a range of textile chemicals, dyes and digital inks.

(With Inputs from PIB)

 

 

 

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023