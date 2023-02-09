Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 hits another record high; Standard Chartered tops index

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Stanchart surges on report FAD Bank pressing ahead with bid * Entain tumbles as MGM says "moved on" amid M&A speculation * FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.1% (Updates to market close) By Sruthi Shankar and Shashwat Chauhan Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index rose for the third straight session on Thursday after breaching its record-high level again, buoyed by a slate of upbeat earnings and merger talks tied to Standard Chartered.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 22:57 IST
UK's FTSE 100 hits another record high; Standard Chartered tops index
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) *

Stanchart surges on report FAD Bank pressing ahead with bid *

Entain tumbles as MGM says "moved on" amid M&A speculation *

FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.1% (Updates to market close)

By Sruthi Shankar and Shashwat Chauhan Feb 9 (Reuters) -

Britain's FTSE 100 index rose for the third straight session on Thursday after breaching its record-high level again, buoyed by a slate of upbeat earnings and merger talks tied to Standard Chartered. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.3% higher after hitting a record high of 7,949.57 in intraday trading, the third time it has hit a new peak in less than a week.

Standard Chartered jumped 11.4% to record its best day in more than nine months after Bloomberg News reported that First Abu Dhabi Bank is pressing ahead with an all-cash bid of $30 billion-$35 billion for the Asia-focussed bank. AstraZeneca rose 4.1%, logging its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly a year, after the drugmaker forecast earnings growth in 2023.

"The broad environment is a really positive one for the UK equity market," said James Klempster, deputy head of multi-asset at Liontrust. "The last couple of years have had an environment that suits the kind of sector composition that the UK has, so it's not a surprise to see UK generally faring well."

Meanwhile, Bank of England policymakers disagreed

about where interest rates need to go to tame inflation, with Governor Andrew Bailey stressing the uncertainty of the outlook, a week after the BoE suggested its run of rate hikes might be peaking. Investors will keep a close eye on the UK gross domestic product (GDP) data due to be published on Friday, a key metric in gauging the state of the economy.

Weighing the FTSE 100 down were losses in Entain, which tumbled 14.0% after MGM's chief executive officer said on Wednesday that the company had "moved on" from the gambling firm amid speculation of a takeover. Watches of Switzerland Group slumped 11.0% after it gave its quarterly trading update, taking the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index 0.1% lower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023