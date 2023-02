Air travel set to soar to pre-pandemic levels in 2023: UN aviation agency

Air passenger demand in 2023 will rapidly recover to pre-pandemic levels on most routes, the UN aviation agency said on Wednesday. "Assuring the safe, secure, and sustainable recovery of air services will be **key to restoring aviation's ability to act as a catalyst for sustainable development** at the local, national, and global levels, and will consequently be vital to countries' recovery from the broader impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council. Tweet URL > NEWS: ICAO forecasts complete and sustainable recovery and growth of air > passenger demand in 2023 https://t.co/R5mHl6nKKp > #aviation #flying https://t.co/WQyxRxOrjt > > ICAO > > icao > > February 8, 2023 Using advanced big data analytics, ICAO forecasts that the **surge in demand will be seen by the end of the first quarter.** By year's end, the agency predicts **growth of about three per cent on 2019** figures. ## **Strong recovery momentum** "The air passenger forecasts ICAO is announcing today, **build on the strong momentum toward recovery in 2022** , as previously assessed by ICAO statistical analysis," ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar said. "Through ICAO, **governments have reached agreements on goals toward zero accident fatalities by 2030 and zero carbon emissions by 2050 goals,** and these will continue to play key roles in both guiding continued progress and in prioritizing ICAO's implementation support initiatives." ## **50 per cent growth** The swift recovery of most international routes lies behind the optimistic predictions, ICAO reported. The number of **air passengers carried in 2022 rose by an estimated 47 per cent** compared to the previous year. ICAO also observed an estimated 50 per cent jump in growth of airlines' annual passenger revenues from 2021 to 2022.

