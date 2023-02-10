Left Menu

U.S. 5G airplane upgrade rules may cost industry $637 million -IATA

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2023 03:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 03:13 IST
U.S. 5G airplane upgrade rules may cost industry $637 million -IATA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Proposed U.S. requirements to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference may cost the industry at least $637 million, the world's biggest airline trade body said on Thursday.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in comments filed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that the costs would be far higher than the $26 million estimated by the agency.

The group warned last week many airlines are at risk of not meeting the deadlines and said Thursday "one can expect flight disruptions post the March and July deadlines unless the FAA and the U.S. government take a different approach to this interference issue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

