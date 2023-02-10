South Korea to restart issuing short-term visas for China travellers on Feb 11
South Korea plans to resume issuing short-term visas for travellers from China on Saturday after China improved its COVID-19 situation, Seoul officials said on Friday. South Korea suspended issuing short-term visas to Chinese visitors last month after China abruptly ended its stringent "zero-COVID" policy, leading to a wave of infections.
South Korea's prime minister, Han Duck-soo, last week hinted at lifting restrictions
before the end of February if China's COVID situation became "manageable."
