Left Menu

ADB approves USD 130 million loan for horticulture sector in Himachal Pradesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 130 million loan to increase agricultural productivity and promote horticulture agribusinesses to raise farmers' income in Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 09:39 IST
ADB approves USD 130 million loan for horticulture sector in Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 130 million loan to increase agricultural productivity and promote horticulture agribusinesses to raise farmers' income in Himachal Pradesh. "More than half of Himachal Pradesh's land area is on the mountains and 90 per cent of the population lives in rural areas who are dependent on agriculture," said ADB Senior Natural Resources and Agriculture Specialist for South Asia Sunae Kim.

"Improving subtropical horticulture in the state offers a lot of economic opportunities to farmer households. Supporting horticulture value chains will also boost the subsector's contribution to the country's development and food security," Kim added. It is expected income for at least 15,000 farm households in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmour, Solan, and Una.

Farmers will be organized into cluster-wide community horticulture production and marketing associations and district-wide cooperative societies. They will be introduced to other agricultural practices such as intercropping, beekeeping, and other modern agronomic techniques and skills. A farmer-producer company (FPC) will be created at the state level to lead agribusiness development with the aim of ensuring profitability and access to markets of subtropical horticulture.

ADB said the farmer producer company will handle business plan development; agribusiness promotion; and designing value-addition facilities such as sorting and packaging facilities, and storage and collection centers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023