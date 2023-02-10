Left Menu

Bank of Baroda, CG Power & Industrial included in MSCI India index

Bank of Baroda and CG Power and Industrial have been included in the MSCI India index.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 09:44 IST
Bank of Baroda, CG Power & Industrial included in MSCI India index
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bank of Baroda and CG Power and Industrial have been included in the MSCI India index, said MSCI in a release. On the other hand, Biocon sees exclusion from the index.

The changes will take place as of the close of February 28, 2023, the release said. With over 50 years, MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.

To be eligible for inclusion in an MSCI index, a security's Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) must reach a certain threshold. MSCI defines the Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) of a company's securities as the proportion of shares outstanding that are deemed to be available for purchase in the stock markets by international investors. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023