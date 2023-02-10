China will actively consider resuming visa facilitation for S.Korean nationals
Updated: 10-02-2023 12:47 IST
China will actively consider resuming the facilitation of visas for South Korean nationals, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing on Friday.
Seoul officials have said that South Korea plans to resume issuing short-term visas for travellers from China on Saturday after China improved its COVID-19 situation.
