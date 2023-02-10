Left Menu

MP: Two dead, two injured as car slams into truck in Guna

PTI | Guna | Updated: 10-02-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 12:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two men died and two women were injured after their car rear-ended a truck in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 10am when the car was on its way to Biora, Vijaypur police station in charge Zuber Khan said.

''Two men in the car died on the spot, while two women on the back seat have suffered injuries. The deceased are yet to be identified, while the women are not in a condition at present to give statements to the police,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

