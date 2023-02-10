Left Menu

Adani Group hires US law firm in fight against Hindenburg: Report

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has hired US-based law firm Wachtell to fight against allegations recently leveled against the conglomerate by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 13:55 IST
Adani Group hires US law firm in fight against Hindenburg: Report
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has hired US-based law firm Wachtell to fight against allegations recently leveled against the conglomerate by short-seller Hindenburg Research, Financial Times reported. According to the British daily news report, the Adani Group has tapped senior lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to advise it on how to deal with the crisis facing the conglomerate. The New York-based legal firm specializes in corporate law, regularly handling large and complex transactions.

Over the past week, share prices of companies in the Adani Group have dropped significantly, following the report, which alleged stock manipulation and fraud by the conglomerate. The Adani Group has attacked Hindenburg as "an unethical short seller" and stated that the report by the New York-based entity was "nothing but a lie".

The continued sell-offs in the group's stocks have led its flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Limited, to cancel a fully subscribed Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer. Adani Group on January 29, in a long 413-page report, said the recent report by Hindenburg Research was not an attack on any specific company but a "calculated attack" on India, its growth story, and ambitions.

"This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a "calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India," it said. A short seller in the securities market books gains from the subsequent reduction in the prices of shares. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023