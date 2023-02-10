Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:05 IST
MP CM cancels trip to Hyderabad after plane develops snag
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to Telangana capital Hyderabad on Friday had to be cancelled as the plane that was supposed to ferry him developed a technical snag, official sources said.

Chouhan reached the hangar at the airport here and was waiting in the VIP area to board the plane before being told the snag could not be rectified in time, they informed.

The chief minister, who was going to Hyderabad to take part in the 'Samrat Vikramadiyta Utsav', will now address the event in online mode, these sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

