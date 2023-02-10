FTSE 100 slips as rate worries persist, StanChart reverses gains

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday, as worries over higher interest rates dented sentiment globally, although data showed that the British economy narrowly avoided entering a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dipped 0.2% after hitting a record high in the previous session. The domestically exposed FTSE 250 fell 0.6%. Standard Chartered tumbled 4.8% after First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) said it was not currently evaluating an offer for the British bank. Its shares surged over 11% on Thursday after a report said FAB was considering reviving the bid.

Britain's economy showed zero growth in the final three months of 2022, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed, meaning it narrowly avoided entering a recession, in line with what most economists were anticipating. "There is still a chance the economy will still suffer two back-to-back quarters of negative growth this year, but the murky stretch of water ahead is set to be shallower and less lengthy than predicted in the autumn," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Inflation is inching down here in the UK and in other nations around the world. There is also more confidence washing around, helped by the reopening of China's vast economy." While the FTSE 100 was set for a small weekly gain, helped by upbeat earnings and a jump in commodity prices, the midcap index was on course for a 2% weekly decline on worries that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates.

Oil major BP rose 2.7% to touch a fresh three-year high, while Shell gained 1.4% as oil prices jumped nearly 3% on hopes for strong fuel demand recovery in China. UK's oil & gas index rose 1.9% to its highest level since August 2019.

Sports and fashion retailer JD Sports fell 1.8% after Germany's Adidas flagged it expects a high single-digit decline in sales this year. Barclays PLC slipped 0.7% after the Financial Times reported Britain's financial regulator is investigating the bank for suspected failings in its compliance and anti-money laundering systems.

