Global shares fall, eyes on inflation, earnings, growth

Global shares were mostly lower on Friday after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the US and elsewhere.

France's CAC 40 lost 0.3 per cent in early trading to 7,169.30, while Germany's DAX shed 0.4 per cent to 15,455.07.

Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.2 per cednt to 7,893.92. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1 per cent to 33,760.00. The S and P 500 future gained 0.1 per cent to 33,769.00.

China reported that its consumer inflation rate ticked up last month as demand revived due to the lifting of pandemic restrictions and travel and spending connected with the Lunar New Year, the country's biggest holiday.

Producer prices fell 0.8 per cent in January after a 0.7 per cent decline the month before. Consumer price inflation rose to 2.1 per cent from a 1.8 per cent climb in December.

“While most agree the overall economic growth will recover in China this year, there appears to be a lack of conviction on the magnitude of that rebound,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a report.

“But we are at a fork in the road right now regarding whether China will follow a Western reopening game plan or a more Asia-styled cautious reopening approach.” Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.3 per cent to finish at 27,670.98. Australia's S and P/ASX 200 slipped 0.8 per cent to 7,433.70.

South Korea's Kospi declined 0.5 per cent to 2,469.73. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 2.0 per cent to 21,190.42, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.3 per cent at 3,260.67. Shares in Mumbai and Taiwan also declined.

Next week will bring the release of US and British inflation updates, as well as US retail sales and industrial production data. On Tuesday, Japan will report its economic growth figures for the final quarter of 2022.

On Thursday, the S and P 500 fell 0.9 per cent while the Dow industrials lost 0.7 per cent. The Nasdaq composite sank 1 per cent.

“Now that markets have absorbed hawkish reactions by central bankers after the latest rate announcement and data releases, the focus will shift back to data,” Francesco Pesole, a strategist at ING, said in a report.

Global stocks have been flipping from gains to losses and back again amid uncertainty about where interest rates and inflation are heading. High rates can drive down inflation but also raise the risk of a recession and hurt investment prices.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude added USD 1.88 to USD 79.94 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose USD 2.09 to USD 86.59 a barrel.

In currencies, the US dollar fell to 130.40 Japanese yen from 131.44 yen. The euro cost USD 1.0742, up from USD 1.0739.

