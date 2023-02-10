Left Menu

Rajasthan to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led state government presented the annual Budget for 2023-24 on Friday.

10-02-2023
The Rajasthan government on Friday announced per unit LPG cylinder for consumers at Rs 500, covering 76 lakh families, under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme. The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led state government presented the annual Budget for 2023-24 on Friday.

In December 2022, Gehlot indicated that those falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) will be able to get 12 cylinders in a year at the rate of Rs 500 each. Among others, new hostels and science parks for youth would be set up, CM said. Auditoriums will be set up in three key towns estimated to cost Rs 50 crore.

A 1,100-megawatt lignite-based power generation unit will be developed, besides allocating Rs 13,000 for projects under the ERCAP scheme. Notably, the state government also decided to provide benefits under Old Pension Scheme to the state's corporation, board, commission, and power generation companies' employees.

Under the old pension scheme, a government employee is entitled to a monthly pension after retirement. The monthly pension is typically half of the last drawn salary of the person. Under the new pension scheme, employees contribute a portion of their salaries to the pension fund. Based on that, they are entitled to a one-time lump sum amount on superannuation.

The old pension scheme was discontinued in December 2003, and the new pension scheme came into effect on April 1, 2004. Some states, particularly opposition-ruled, have indicated they would move back to the old scheme. (ANI)

