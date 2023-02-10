Left Menu

Polish bus comes off German highway and overturns; 35 hurt

Police said there were 54 people on board, aged between about 10 and 60, German news agency dpa reported.It wasnt immediately clear how the bus came off the highway, skidded and ended up on its roof next to a roadside ditch.The bus was owned by Polish tour operator Sindbad.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:23 IST
Polish bus comes off German highway and overturns; 35 hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

A bus travelling from Poland to Belgium came off a highway in eastern Germany on Friday and overturned, injuring 35 people, six of them seriously, officials said.

The accident happened on the A2 highway near Magdeburg, west of Berlin, in the early hours of the morning. Police said there were 54 people on board, aged between about 10 and 60, German news agency dpa reported.

It wasn't immediately clear how the bus came off the highway, skidded and ended up on its roof next to a roadside ditch.

The bus was owned by Polish tour operator Sindbad. The company's deputy CEO, Bogdan Kurys, said the vehicle was on a regular trip between Warsaw and Belgium, with two drivers on board, according to Polish state news agency PAP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023