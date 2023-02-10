U.N. agency says 14 aid trucks crossed into northern Syria on Friday
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:55 IST
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that 14 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had crossed into northern Syria from Turkey on Friday.
"These convoys are carrying electric heaters, tents, blankets and other items to assist these people who have been displaced as a result of this catastrophic earthquake," said spokesperson Paul Dillon, adding that the aid was bound for Idlib.
