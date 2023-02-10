Left Menu

MP: Four men killed after bus hits motorcycle in Khargone

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 10-02-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four labourers were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus near Sanavad in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday, an official said.

The bus was trying to overtake the motorcycle when the accident happened, the official said.

''Two persons died on the spot, and two others succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital. They belonged to Bhogavan village and were on their way to Bedia for some work,'' he said.

The official identified them as Lokendra (23), Vikas (20), Pappu (50) and Dinesh (23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

