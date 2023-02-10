3 killed in road accident in Bareilly

Three people were killed and as many were injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Friday, police said. ''The accident occurred in the wee hours of Friday when a car headed towards Satellite bus stop from Cantt area was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bareilly club,'' said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Bhati.

The deceased identified as Vishal (28), Surendra (30) and Arvind (20) were killed on the spot and three others including Vinay (23), Anil (23) and Vijay (31) sustained injuries, the SP said.

The injured have been admitted in the district hospital and their condition is said to be stable, he said.

According to police all the occupants in the car were friends and were headed to the bus stop after attending a marriage function in the cantonment area.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and an investigation has been initiated.

''Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle which hit the car,'' said the officer.

