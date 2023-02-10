US STOCKS-Futures fall amid rising yields; Lyft sinks on dour profit outlook

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday, with megacap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of Lyft plunged as the ride-hailing firm forecast current-quarter profit far below estimates.

Wall Street's main stock indexes were set to clock declines at the end of a week dominated by hawkish commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, as more than half of the companies on the S&P 500 index wrap up quarterly earnings. The Nasdaq Composite eyed its first weekly fall this year, tracking declines of nearly 2%.

Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to its highest level in more than a month, last at 3.69%, up 2.9 basis points. U.S. stock indexes fell in the previous session as Treasury yields gained after an auction of 30-year bonds went poorly. Rate-sensitive growth companies led declines in premarket trading on Friday, with Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc and Alphabet Inc down between 0.2% and 2.8%.

Rising Treasury yields put valuations of growth stocks under pressure, which was also a recurring theme for 2022. Lyft Inc plummeted 32.9% after it also lowered prices, raising concerns it was falling behind bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc. Uber shares dropped 3.7%.

At 5:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 60 points, or 0.18%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 15 points, or 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 97.75 points, or 0.79%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)