Suspire collaborates with homegrown brands for a sustainability pop-up at Soho House, Mumbai

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Suspire is an e-commerce marketplace combining all things sustainable and providing eco-friendly alternatives to people since its inception. With the idea of making sustainability the new normal in practice and not just in conversation, Suspire is set to change the mindset of people by educating and aiding their transformation journey from products that harm the environment to products that are safer and reliable for long-term usage. The brand has more than 100 homegrown brands listed on Suspire and every purchase on Suspire also contributes to the brand's tree and coral planting initiatives in collaboration with their NGO partners SayTrees and Coastal Impact. In order to create awareness and reach out to as many people looking out for healthier alternatives, Suspire has curated a pop-up called "The Sustainable Square" in collaboration with brands such as Juicy Chemistry, Oneless, Kastoor, Pravaah, Boheco, Sui-Cura, Boheco, Patrah, Slicc and more, at Soho House, Mumbai on 11th February and 12th February, between 12 PM - 8 PM. The two-day show is an initiative that aims on maximising brand visibility and awareness along with familiarising the visitors with all that Suspire has to offer. From unique apparel and accessories to vegan skincare and exquisite home decor items, The Sustainable Square will bring out the best of eco-friendly brands in the country.

"We are excited to announce The Sustainable Square, a unique event aimed at promoting sustainable living and eco-friendly practices. The event will feature a variety of vendors selling environmentally conscious products, from the realms of sustainable fashion, ethical beauty, healthy food and beverages and conscious accessories. Whether you are an experienced eco-warrior or just starting your journey towards a more sustainable lifestyle, this event caters to all!" says Deepak Ramakrishna, Co-founder, Suspire. The brand actively participates in campaigns that help the environment and reduce the human impact on nature. With 100 per cent biodegradable packaging and the use of eco-friendly fabrics and materials, the brand also works on reducing its CO2 emissions and even reversing the environmental damage with its NGO partners. With the massive use of long-lasting, natural and sustainable materials such as hemp, Tencel, linen, bamboo fabric and pinatex that are 100 per cent biodegradable, Suspire aims on creating timeless pieces that can be passed down for generations to come by maintaining focus on less water-intensive growth, reducing the carbon footprint and creating more climate-conscious consumers.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)